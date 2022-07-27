Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Down 2.1%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 16,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 75,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market cap of C$62.33 million and a PE ratio of -38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

