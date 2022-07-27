Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.64.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.7 %

Enerflex Announces Dividend

EFX opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -36.89%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.