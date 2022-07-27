Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,139,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,259,926 shares.The stock last traded at $72.14 and had previously closed at $71.15.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,941 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,907.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,442,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,319 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

