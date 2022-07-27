Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average is $173.79. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

