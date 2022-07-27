Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

