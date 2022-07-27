Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $38.58 on Wednesday, reaching $254.68. 473,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,326. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 217.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

