Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $129.32 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $129,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.