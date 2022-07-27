Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.95% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $160,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

