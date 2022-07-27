Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.