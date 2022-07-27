Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 95.2% in July

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the June 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 8,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

