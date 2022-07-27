Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

