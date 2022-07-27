Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$22.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.41.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$11.09 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.98.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

