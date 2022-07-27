Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 11.1%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 105,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 99,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

