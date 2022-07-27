Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Up 45%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 45% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Esprit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.