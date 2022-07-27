Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Essentia (ESS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $575,572.70 and approximately $18,624.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,413.03 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

