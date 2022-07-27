Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-14.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.63.

ESS traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.82. 9,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,656. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

