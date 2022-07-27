Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,035.53

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.53 ($12.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,476 ($17.78). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,456 ($17.54), with a volume of 306,980 shares trading hands.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14,580.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.00%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

