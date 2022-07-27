Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

