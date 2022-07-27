EventChain Market Capitalization Achieves $44,459.74 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, EventChain has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $44,459.74 and approximately $2,706.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,033.40 or 1.00003878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.