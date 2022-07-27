Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.