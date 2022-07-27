F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FXLV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $332.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

