F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. F5 updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.57 EPS.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

Insider Activity at F5

Institutional Trading of F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

