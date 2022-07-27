Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 44,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,276. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 249.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 188.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

