Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the June 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $74.08.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

