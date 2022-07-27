Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 5.6%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. 362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 949,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.