Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 5.6%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.71. 362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 949,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.