Fear (FEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $530,660.00

Fear (FEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $993,045.72 and $530,660.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

