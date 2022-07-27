Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Trading Down 3%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.44. Approximately 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLMNF shares. HSBC cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

