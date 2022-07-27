Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FRRPF remained flat at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

