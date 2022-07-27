Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,418,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.