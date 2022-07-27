Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

