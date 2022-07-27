Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

