Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

