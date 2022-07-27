Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.28% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SMB stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

