Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

