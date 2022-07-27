Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $660,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,638 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

