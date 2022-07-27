First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.18

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.18 and traded as high as $30.91. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 55,239 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $119,018.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,646.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

