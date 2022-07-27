First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 59,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,704. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

