First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

First National Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

FN opened at C$36.85 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.90.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at First National Financial

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.