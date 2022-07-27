First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
First National Financial Stock Down 3.0 %
FN opened at C$36.85 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.90.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
