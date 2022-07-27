First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.54%.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

FSFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

