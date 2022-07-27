First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.13. 1,350,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,923,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

