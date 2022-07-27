First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.13. 1,350,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,923,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.