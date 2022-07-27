First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Lifted by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,796.4% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 130,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

