First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 29.46%.

First United Price Performance

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. First United has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get First United alerts:

First United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.