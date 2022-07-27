FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

