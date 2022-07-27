Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.45-6.55 EPS.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,044,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,950,000 after purchasing an additional 309,410 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $22,815,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

