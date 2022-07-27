Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.
Shares of FSBC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,292. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
