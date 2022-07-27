Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,292. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

