Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading Up 8.1%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 3,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

