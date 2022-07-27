Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFD opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.