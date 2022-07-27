Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.40-29.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.15 billion. Flex also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 5,188,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. Argus raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

