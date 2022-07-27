Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $85.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of FND opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

