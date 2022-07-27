Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% or $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Flowserve stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

